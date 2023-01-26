Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.

According to the resolution, McConnell worked for more than 30 years with the United States Postal Service. She owned a home on Keer Avenue in Newark for more than 20 years before moving to West Virginia and ultimately returning back home to New Jersey. McConnell, who has been a member of Union Gospel Tabernacle Church in Newark for more than 50 years, has three children, Rufus McConnell, Beverly Lambert and Colleen McConnell, as well as 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington