Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington.

On Jan. 18 at 7:36 p.m., Irvington police were notified of a shooting at the 400 block of Union Avenue in Irvington. Police arrived and found Vincent suffering from gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:53 p.m.

Quallis was later arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.