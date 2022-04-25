NJAW invests $517,000 in Irvington infrastructure

IRVINGTON, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 1,220 feet of aging water main in Irvington. The company will upgrade the aging 2- and 6-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1890s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main along the following streets: Essex Street, from Maple Street to Chancellor Avenue, and Cleremont Road, from Union Avenue to Mount Vernon Road.

The project also includes replacing three fire hydrants and 30 utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines within the next 10 years.

This $517,000 investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community. Contractor Montana Construction Inc. began work the week of April 18 and expects to be finished by the end of May, weather permitting. Work hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in the fall.