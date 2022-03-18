Quadruple shooting in Irvington leaves one resident dead

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating a quadruple shooting that resulted in the death of one person, Fuquan Davis, 44, of Irvington, according to a March 17 press release from the ECPO.

On Wednesday, March 16, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Davis was shot while standing in front of a store on the 800 block of 18th Avenue in Irvington. Three other people who were in the area where also shot and sustained non–life-threatening injuries.

At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.