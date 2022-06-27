Railroad crossing repairs take place in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced a railroad crossing rehabilitation project in Irvington.

From Tuesday, June 21, to Friday, June 24, Lyons Avenue/CR 602 in Irvington was closed in both directions to remove the existing railroad crossing between Woolsey and Cordier streets. This closure allowed NJDOT’s contractor, Tracks Unlimited, to reconstruct the crossing and approaches.

In order to provide safer and smoother railroad crossing, the existing crossing was replaced with new concrete crossings and asphalt approaches. This federally-funded project was included within NJDOT’s railroad grade-crossing safety program, which repairs, upgrades or removes approximately 50 crossings each year, statewide.