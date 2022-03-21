Support Irvington Public Library’s spring fundraiser in April

IRVINGTON, NJ — Let’s get it popping! Grab a book and relax with some popcorn. The Irvington Public library will be selling gourmet popcorn as its annual spring fundraiser from April 6 through 10. The library would like to raise money for various projects and programs. These funds will allow the library to update and increase collections and provide additional programs for the community.

The pop-up store link will be available during the sale. For more information and to obtain the link, visit www.irvingtonpubliclibrary.org or call 973-372-6400.