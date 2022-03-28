Team Inman throws its hat into the Irvington election ring

IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington Councilman Paul Inman has announced that he is running for mayor against incumbent Tony Vauss. Additionally, Inman is joined by a slate of challengers for Township Council: Yasmina King, Durrell Watford and Allison Morris.

“I am happy to announce that I am officially on the ballot for mayor of the township of Irvington,” Inman said in his announcement. “I have heard your concerns for change and I agree: Our community needs help. As mayor, I promise that the concerns of the residents will always be the top priority on my agenda. I have already started to formulate plans with my team on addressing and resolving these issues.

According to Inman, if elected, his “agenda for the first 100 days as mayor” includes: cleaning the streets, reducing crime, reducing property taxes, fixing Irvington’s schools, expanding recreational programs for seniors and youths, increasing after-school programs, and solving the rat problem.

“My team and I are ready to serve you,” Inman said. “We know the task will not be easy, but we are committed to finding answers and cooperatively solving the problems that face the Irvington community. Together we will make the difference by rebuilding our community.”

Irvington’s election for mayor and three open council seats will be Tuesday, May 10.