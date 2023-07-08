Liberty M.S. students graduate

Liberty Middle School held graduation ceremonies on June 20 in Suriano Stadium at West Orange High School.

Superintendent Hayden Moore, West Orange High School Principal Oscar Guerrero, Mayor Susan McCartney, Board of Education President Brian Rock, and Vice President Melinda Huerta, faculty, families, and friends were in attendance.

Principal Xavier Fitzgerald spoke to families and the 278 students, recounting the adjustment from moving from Edison Central Sixth, where he had been principal since 2005, to Liberty, replacing retired Principal Bob Klempt.

“There are so many memories over the past ten months that I would like to share with the parents and students,” Fitzgerald said, “because I have seen up close what you (our students) have brought, not only to yourselves, but to Liberty Middle School and me as an educator. It has been a joy to serve not just the students, but all of you.”

“I got a clear picture of who they became after leaving me at Edison,” he continued, “and when I welcome you here to this ceremony, I want you to understand, we do this together, we do this as one West Orange, we do this with our diversity, because it’s what we do as parents, and as educators. Students, we do this because we love you and we care about you,” he stated, as he concluded his speech with his famous Edison motto, Good, better, best. Never let it rest, until your good is better and your better is your best.”

Student Council President Talia Thomas, Vice President Destiny Kearney, Secretary Yazmin Gomez Borba , and Treasurer Divine Makoule led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Liberty Eighth Grade Choir, under the direction of Alexa Taylor, performed the Jonas Brothers’ song “Remember This.”

Assistant Principal Steve Olshalsky presented the West Orange Mayor’s Community award to Nava Brickman and Luvens Lafleur. Creative Achievement award winners read their works: Talia Thomas and Michal Simon read essays and Wayden Parkes read his poem. West Orange High School rising senior Amie Binan encouraged the graduates to get involved and try new things as she welcomed them to the high school.

Eighth grade student counselor Lauren Volpe recognized students with Awards of Distinction for As and Bs, and all As throughout their Liberty School career.