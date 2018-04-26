Protecting assets for aging parents, special-needs children

LIVINGSTON, NJ — As elderly parents and special-needs children age, assets need to be protected to ensure their future is secure. Attorney Laurie A. Hauptman of Livingston will conduct a workshop at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women on Thursday, May 3, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. that will explain how to approach this issue. Estate planning, elder care and special-needs planning, powers of attorney, guardianship, conservatorship and available government benefits will be discussed. Come with questions.

This program will be held at 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120. Registration is required and is open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information, call 973-994-4994, or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members, charged for non-members.