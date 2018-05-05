‘1001 Nights’ with LSO

LIVINGSTON, NJ — “Open Sesame” to the musical magic of the Livingston Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m., at the Livingston High School Auditorium, 30 Robert Harp Drive. Master storyteller and conductor Anthony LaGruth leads the orchestra and audience from Cherubini’s playful “Ali Baba Overture” through Rimsky-Korsakov’s dazzling “Scheherazade.” Highlights of this season finale, “1001 Nights,” also include a stunning performance of Bruch’s lyrical Violin Concerto No. 1 by Eilene Lee, winner of the orchestra’s annual Young Artist Concerto Competition.

Lee, 16, of Teaneck, is a sophomore at Bergen County Academies, and started the violin at the age of 5. She has been studying with Yu-Jeong Lee and currently is a student of Naoko Tanaka at The Juilliard School, pre-college division.

An ensemble of dedicated professional level musicians, the Livingston Symphony Orchestra includes South Orange’s Bryn Dowd on bassoon, and Maplewood’s Leah Van Doornik on horn, Lynn Grice on oboe and Susan Profeta on cello.

Tickets for this concert can be purchased at the door or by calling 973-980-1809. For more information on the concert and the Livingston Symphony Orchestra, visit www.lsonj.org.