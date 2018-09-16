TBA Book Group with the rabbi

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Twenty years ago, a group of Temple B’nai Abraham members, led by Rabbi Clifford Kulwin, began reading together. Since then, the members of the TBA Book Group have read more than 250 books together, and continue to read and discuss with enthusiasm and enjoyment. This group is open to the community, so those who love to read are invited. Book Group members know that modern Jewish fiction falls mainly into three categories: books about Israel, books about the Holocaust and books about Jewish life in the Diaspora. In its 20th year, the group reads works from each — some are classics and some are new, and some approach their subject in unusual ways.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m., the first book in this year’s series is “Esau,” by Meir Shalev. The Biblical rivalry of Jacob and Esau is the opening through which Shalev, one of Israel’s most celebrated novelists, chronicles the multi-generational Levi family, all bakers, from World War I through the mid-1970s. The twins have to share one pair of glasses; quite literally, they are the lens through which the story is told.

The book club will also discuss “Sadness Is A White Bird,” by Moriel Rothman-Zecher, on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m.; and “Let It Be Morning,” by Sayed Kashuah, on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Register online www.tbanj.org or call 973-994-2290.