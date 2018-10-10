Social Security made easy with NCJW/Essex

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Do you know how or when to file for Social Security? Join Charles Ziss, a Social Security assistant district manager, at the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon when he explains and discusses the requirements, benefits and choices of when to file for Social Security. In addition, this workshop will review and explain the online services available for those already receiving Social Security, as well as those applying for the first time.

This program will be held at the NCJW/Essex Center for Women in Livingston, 70 South Orange Ave., Suite 120. Registration is required and open to all women in the community. To register or for additional information, call 973-994-4994, or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org. Workshops are free for members of NCJW, and charged per workshop for non-members.