High Holiday Food Drive a great success at TBA

Photo Courtesy of Tina Greenberg
Sorting a small portion of the overflowing bags filled with packaged food items, which were generously donated by TBA congregational family, are TBA Social Action Committee volunteers Alyssa Kranz, Allyn Cooper, Janet Penn, Samantha Heskett, Michele Cohen, Ruth Ross and Steve Delman.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Temple B’nai Abraham Social Action Committee held its annual High Holiday Food Drive, between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, which yielded tons of food. The collected items were donated to local social agencies, including Livingston CHOW and the Bobrow Family Kosher Food Pantry at Oheb Shalom in South Orange, where there is a great need to replenish their shelves with non-perishable food items. The effort was led by Social Action Chairwoman Janet Penn.

