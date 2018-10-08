Environmental Justice explored in TBA sukkah

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Friday, Sept. 28, following Shabbat services, the Temple B’nai Abraham Social Action Committee and The Women’s Connection co-sponsored a Shabbat dinner in the sukkah featuring GreenFaith representatives Sarah Newell and Reverend Ronald Tuff, who spoke on “Environmental Justice.” GreenFaith is an interfaith coalition founded in 1992 to help people of all faiths become better stewards of the environment.

The GreenFaith speakers discussed ways to protect the Earth and its inhabitants, and to recognize the serious threats of human activity on the Earth, so attendees could commit themselves to care for the poor and vulnerable, protecting them from environmental injustice, racism and harm.

For information about the Social Action Committee at TBA, visit www.tbanj.org.