Environmental Justice explored in TBA sukkah

By on Comments Off on Environmental Justice explored in TBA sukkah

Photo Courtesy of Tina Greenberg
From left at dinner in the sukkah are GreenFaith intern Sarah Newell; TBA Social Action Committee Co-chairwoman Janet Penn; Rev. Ronald Tuff, GreenFaith African American Church’s engagement director; and TBA SAC Co-chairwoman Ruth Ross.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Friday, Sept. 28, following Shabbat services, the Temple B’nai Abraham Social Action Committee and The Women’s Connection co-sponsored a Shabbat dinner in the sukkah featuring GreenFaith representatives Sarah Newell and Reverend Ronald Tuff, who spoke on “Environmental Justice.” GreenFaith is an interfaith coalition founded in 1992 to help people of all faiths become better stewards of the environment.

The GreenFaith speakers discussed ways to protect the Earth and its inhabitants, and to recognize the serious threats of human activity on the Earth, so attendees could commit themselves to care for the poor and vulnerable, protecting them from environmental injustice, racism and harm.

For information about the Social Action Committee at TBA, visit www.tbanj.org.

  ,

Environmental Justice explored in TBA sukkah added by on
View all posts by Editor →

Or contact the author at :essexcty@thelocalsource.com

COMMENTS