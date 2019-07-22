Kozlov wins Saint Barnabas Medical Center tennis tournament

Photo Courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health
From left are Saint Barnabas Medical Center board of trustees Chairman Bruce Schonbraun, grandson Sam Schonbraun, match winner Stefan Kozlov and Centercourt Athletic Club managing partner Clay Bibbee.

CHATHAM, NJ — On Sunday, July 14, Stefan Kozlov defeated Victor Estrella Burgos — 6-2, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 — to win the 2019 Centercourt Men’s Professional Shootout presented by Saint Barnabas Medical Center. Kozlov is a 21-year-old American professional tennis player who made his ATP World Tour debut as a wild card at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, R.I., at the age of 15. 

Following the finals, Kozlov was presented with a $50,000 check by Bruce Schonbraun, chairman of the Saint Barnabas Medical Center board of trustees, in the eight-player, winner-take-all tournament held at Centercourt Club and Sports of Chatham. Saint Barnabas Medical Center is the exclusive healthcare sponsor of Centercourt Club and Sports.

  

