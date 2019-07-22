Kozlov wins Saint Barnabas Medical Center tennis tournament

CHATHAM, NJ — On Sunday, July 14, Stefan Kozlov defeated Victor Estrella Burgos — 6-2, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 — to win the 2019 Centercourt Men’s Professional Shootout presented by Saint Barnabas Medical Center. Kozlov is a 21-year-old American professional tennis player who made his ATP World Tour debut as a wild card at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, R.I., at the age of 15.

Following the finals, Kozlov was presented with a $50,000 check by Bruce Schonbraun, chairman of the Saint Barnabas Medical Center board of trustees, in the eight-player, winner-take-all tournament held at Centercourt Club and Sports of Chatham. Saint Barnabas Medical Center is the exclusive healthcare sponsor of Centercourt Club and Sports.