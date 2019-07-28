Livingston Schools BA receives award for distinguished service

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston Public Schools Business Administrator Steven K. Robinson, a resident of Marlboro, was recognized for exemplary service to Livingston Public Schools, an honor that resulted in a scholarship for a Livingston High School graduate.

At its recent annual conference, the New Jersey Association of School Business Officials presented Robinson with its Distinguished Service Award for long-term, continuous and exemplary service. In nominating Robinson, Livingston Public Schools interim Superintendent James O’Neill said Robinson had earned the trust of the school board and the public. O’Neill also credited Robinson with helping the district generate goodwill.

“Steve has been instrumental in the district having a positive relationship with other services in the Livingston community, and has worked closely with the local municipality on shared services,” O’Neill said.

NJASBO provided a $1,000 scholarship in Robinson’s name to LHS Class of 2019 graduate Philippe Jallow, who plans to attend Rutgers University-New Brunswick, this fall. Jallow plans to study cell biology and neuroscience, with a minor in business administration.

Robinson has been the business administrator and board secretary with Livingston Public Schools since July 1998. The district, serving 6,000 students, includes a high school, two middle schools and six elementary schools. Robinson manages a budget of $120 million. During his tenure in Livingston, Robinson has planned and managed four successful bond referenda totaling more than $150 million.

Prior to joining Livingston, Robinson held the same position at Middletown Township School District, where he managed a budget of $100 million. Robinson is a six-time president of the Essex County Association of School Business Officials and its current vice president. He has been a trustee for the New Jersey Schools Insurance Group since January 2015, and has served as chairman of the North Jersey Educational Insurance Fund since 2010.