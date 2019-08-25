Ladies, jumpstart your job search with NCJW

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women’s Job Club is opening its doors to the public for a job search program on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. Matthew Alcalde, managing director of Adecco Medical & Science of NJ and NY, with facilitate a panel discussion on jumpstarting your job search.

This is a free event, with space limited to just 50 women. Registration is required and open to all women in the community. Call the NCJW/Essex Center for Women at 973-994-4994 to register or for additional information. This program is being held at The Cafe, 70 South Orange Ave. in Livingston.