TBA to install new senior rabbi

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Temple B’nai Abraham will celebrate the installation of its new senior rabbi, David Z. Vaisberg, during Shabbat services on Friday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Vaisberg will be installed by Rabbi Lawrence A. Englander, founding rabbi of Solel Congregation, Mississauga, Ontario — Vaisberg’s hometown. The temple is located at 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston.

Prior to coming to B’nai Abraham, Vaisberg served as spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El in Edison. He became TBA’s senior rabbi on July 1, succeeding now-retired Rabbi Clifford Kulwin.

Other activities honoring this installation this weekend include: Englander leading the temple’s Parashat HaShavua study on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 9:45 a.m.; and Englander presenting a lecture on “A Taste of Kabbalah” on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. The community is welcome to attend these events. For further information, visit http://tbanj.org/rabbi-vaisberg-installation/ or call 973-994-2290.

