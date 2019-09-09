TBA welcomes new emissary from Israel

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Oz Pingle from Shoham, Israel, will serve as rishon, or emissary, for 2019-2020 at Temple B’nai Abraham, Livingston. This year marks the 17th successful year of the Rishonim program of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ.

The young Israeli emissaries are chosen each year from a large pool of applicants. Prior experience in group work, leadership and English language skills are just a few of the criteria. These talented young people have made the difficult decision to defer their army service for a year and offer themselves as ambassadors of their country in service to the Jewish people. In 10th grade, Pingle was in Diller Teen Fellows, and last year was part of Tzama, the national task force of the program. He is a talented musician, playing the electric guitar and ukulele.

“Oz will teach and share with the students of the TBA Jewish Learning Program, grades K-12, the amazing world of Israel, our Jewish homeland, and the importance of our understanding of own personal connection to it,” TBA Director of Jewish Learning Melissa Weiner said. “We welcome Oz to the TBA family!”