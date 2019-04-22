Screening of Period.End of Sentence. at Temple B’nai Abraham

LIVINGSTON, NJ — On Monday, April 29, at 7 p.m., the NCJW/Essex Period.Project and Temple B’nai Abraham will screen “Period.End of Sentence.” at the temple on 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston. The film was the 2019 Academy Award-winner for Best Documentary Short Film.

Event co-sponsors are The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Girls Helping Girls. Period., TBA Social Action Committee and TBA Sisterhood The Women’s Connection.

The running time of the film is 26 minutes. The screening will be followed by a brief discussion on menstrual equity and current legislation in New Jersey. Bring a box of pads or tampons to be donated to the Interfaith Hospitality Network of Essex County. Coffee and dessert will be served. There is no charge for the event, but registration is required at www.tbanj.org or 973-994-2290.