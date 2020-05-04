RWJBarnabas Health earns high patient safety scores from Leapfrog Group

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Six RWJBarnabas Health facilities were awarded with “A” Hospital Safety Score ratings by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits. Among the A-rated hospitals is Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, which received its 17th straight “A,” and Monmouth Medical Center, which is the only hospital in the southern region to receive an “A” for 11 consecutive rating periods. In addition to Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center, the RWJBarnabas Health facilities who also received an “A” include Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and RWJUH Somerset. Community Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, RWJUH New Brunswick and RWJUH Rahway all received a “B” rating.

The spring scores mark Saint Barnabas Medical Center’s 17th “A” rating in a row. Saint Barnabas Medical Center is the only hospital in the state and one of only 32 in the country to earn an “A” in each report since the Leapfrog Surveys began.

“Being named one of only 32 hospitals in the United States to achieve 17 consecutive ‘A’ grades demonstrates the commitment and intentional focus on safety and quality by all physicians and employees of Saint Barnabas Medical Center. This achievement recognizes the high-quality care we deliver to our patients and their families every day and it’s especially rewarding as our care teams and staff work around the clock on the frontlines to defeat COVID-19,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen Zieniewicz said. “Safety is a core value and No. 1 priority. Achieving an ‘A’ grade reflects our commitment to providing the safest quality care to our patients and their families.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder said. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for the RWJBarnabas Health facilities. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

For more information on the Leapfrog Group and the fall 2019 scores, visit www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.