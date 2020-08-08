SBMC Nurse Residency Program earns accreditation with distinction

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Saint Barnabas Medical Center’s Professional Registered Nurse Residency Program has been accredited with distinction as a Practice Transition Program by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission on Accreditation in Practice Transition Programs.

ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition newly licensed registered nurses into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence.

“In keeping with our commitment to high reliability and fostering a safe work environment, this recognition validates our program for exceeding the standards of excellence in transitioning our new nurses as they gain the skills and confidence necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care,” SBMC chief nursing officer Maggie Lundberg said. “It also recognizes our commitment to developing the next generation of nurse leaders.”

After an extensive evaluation, the ANCC deemed the Professional Registered Nurse Residency Program at SBMC as the highest quality with distinction and worthy of public confidence. ANCC accreditation is a voluntary review process intended to strengthen and sustain the quality and integrity of practice transition programs. The accreditation was the result of a lengthy self-study, undertaken by SBMC’s Nursing Education and Research Department, that included information on the history of the program, how it has evolved, successes and challenges, quality outcome data, and stories from program participants. The self-study was further affirmed through a four-hour virtual site visit held during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our nurses are at the core of how we deliver quality, compassionate care. This accreditation provides official recognition that our program has set a high standard in transiting our new nurses while establishing a foundation for continued professional development,” said Naomi Fox, administrative director of nursing, nursing education and research at SBMC. “The result is improved care for our patients and families.”

Since the program’s inception 56 professional registered nurse residents graduated from the program with many working in the roles of charge nurse, preceptor and safety coach as well as planning to apply for a leadership position in the future. Other graduates have successfully transferred into specialty units.