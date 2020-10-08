Saint Barnabas Medical Center welcomes new chairman of orthopedics

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Saint Barnabas Medical Center has announced Dr. Frank Liporace as its new chairman of the Department of Orthopedics. As a nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon, Liporace’s skill sets and interests include pelvic and acetabular surgery, complex orthopedic trauma reconstruction, hip/knee/shoulder joint replacement, and treating complications associated with orthopedic total joint replacements and trauma.

“We look forward to Dr. Liporace joining Saint Barnabas Medical Center, bringing with him extensive experience and leadership to grow and expand our Department of Orthopedics,” SBMC President and CEO Stephen Zieniewicz said. “His vision and forward thinking will further advance the field of orthopedics and position Saint Barnabas Medical Center as a premiere center for our patients and their families.”

Born and raised in the New York City area, Liporace attended the State University of New York at Binghamton for his undergraduate degree and continued on to New York Medical College for his medical degree. Liporace completed his orthopedic surgery residency program at New York University/Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York, N.Y., and went on to complete an orthopedic trauma and reconstructive fellowship at Tampa General Hospital under the tutelage of Dr. Roy Sanders and the Florida Orthopedic Institute’s Orthopedic Trauma and Reconstructive Service. Throughout the last 16 years, he has been clinically active and taught fellows, residents and students at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, New York University and Jersey City Medical Center.

Liporace has won numerous teaching awards within his institutions and nationally. Additionally, he has made multiple scientific presentations nationally and internationally, with more than 130 publications in peer-reviewed journals, more than 10 chapters in orthopedic textbooks and being editor of an orthopedic text on periprosthetic fractures. He has given more than 400 invited lectures pertaining to orthopedic trauma and joint reconstruction/replacement worldwide. Liporace has also designed orthopedic implants that are used around the world to help surgeons care for many orthopedic conditions.

Liporace is currently a reviewer for the Journal of Orthopedic Trauma, Injury, JAAOS and Clinical Orthopedics and Related Research. He was also the editor for the Lower Extremity section of Orthopedic Knowledge Update 11, used around the world as one of the standards for information for orthopedic surgeons. Additionally, Liporace has served on quality assurance and performance improvement-related committees to ensure the optimal care of patients. During his tenure as chairperson of Orthopedics at Jersey City Medical Center, he built the program and achieved national certification and recognition.