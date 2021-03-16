YMCAs launch 2021 annual campaign to support community needs

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges recently launched its annual fundraising campaign to help ensure that everyone in the local community has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Every day, the Y works to support the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing community issues, such as school readiness, chronic diseases and mental health, and food insecurity.

“Throughout our communities, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Richard Gorab, president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which includes the East Orange, South Mountain and West Essex YMCAs in Essex County. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors — all to create a better us.”

This year, the Metro YMCA hopes to raise $1.18 million which will support: opportunities for social equality; COVID relief; improving academic performance; and financial assistance for neighbors in need.

Last year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for the Y to award more than $800,000 in financial assistance to individuals and families so they were able to participate in Y programs like child care, summer camp and swim lessons.

For more information about the Y’s cause and to donate, visit metroymcas.org/give.