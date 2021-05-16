West Orange couple honored at JFS gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ held its annual gala, “An Evening of Broadway, Hope & Laughter,” on Tuesday, May 11, virtually, honoring West Orange residents Eta and Mark Levenson and the Eric Eliezer Levenson Foundation for Hope for their dedication and support of JFS MetroWest NJ and the Greater MetroWest community.

More than 800 community members attended the virtual event and 130 people celebrated at the live Zoom after-party. The event raised money to support JFS mental health and Rachel Coalition counseling services. Attendees enjoyed the incredibly talented performers from “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.” The event was hosted by Ben Liebert, who played Motel, the Tailor, in the show. Also featured were accompanist Blair Alexis Brown, with performances by Lisa Fishman, Samantha Hahn, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Raquel Nobile, Drew Seigla, Jodi Snyder, Steven Skybell and Rachel Zatcoff.

The Levenson family has been dedicated to JFS MetroWest, volunteering its time, knowledge and support to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues. The Eric Eliezer Levenson Foundation for Hope, which the Levensons formed in memory of their son, Eric, provides annual support to create programs that increase mental health awareness. Eta and Mark Levenson have worked tirelessly to secure funding that enables JFS to train its staff, local mental health providers and the community through educational programs that address anxiety, depression and suicide prevention. Eta Levenson is a JFS executive board member, and together, she and her husband serve on many community and national boards.

Photos Courtesy of Stacey Merkin