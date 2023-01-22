Cooperman Barnabas ranked 1st in state for pulmonary care, cardiology and gastrointestinal surgery

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Three RWJBarnabas Health facilities rank among the top five in New Jersey across various specialty care areas according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The facilities recognized include Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center ranked first in New Jersey and among the top 5 percent in the nation for both pulmonary care and gastrointestinal surgery, first in the state and among the top 10 percent in the nation for cardiology, and second in the state for gastrointestinal care.

“We are honored to be recognized by Healthgrades among the top hospitals in the state across a number of specialty care areas,” said Dr. Andy Anderson, executive vice president and chief medical and quality officer at RWJBarnabas Health. “We are committed to providing the residents of New Jersey safe, high-quality comprehensive care, and these rankings are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff to enhance patient outcomes across our facilities.”

To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent and surgical specialty areas. According to a Jan. 17 press release, hospitals recognized as among the top five in their state by Healthgrades are providing patients with consistently better-than-expected clinical outcomes. For example, from 2019-2021, patients treated at hospitals receiving a state ranking for cardiology have, on average, a 30.1-percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for cardiology.

“Being recognized as one of the top five hospitals in New Jersey in a number of categories is a tremendous achievement that speaks to RWJBarnabas Health’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care. Hospitals receiving a top five ranking in their state have a proven track record of delivering superior outcomes for the patients in their community,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer and head of data science for Healthgrades. “For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed health care decisions. Patients can feel confident knowing that they have access to top-ranked care across multiple specialty areas at RWJBarnabas Health facilities.”

In fall 2022, RWJBarnabas Health received 32 awards and recognitions in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards for superior clinical performance and 35 five-star ratings for specialty care in numerous areas, including cardiac, critical care and surgical care.