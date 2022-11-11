Cooperman Barnabas welcomes new transplant surgeon

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The renal and pancreas transplant division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig, who joins Drs. Stuart R. Geffner and Harry Sun with associates in transplant and general surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access, and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.

Prior to joining the division, Rosenzweig completed a fellowship in abdominal transplant surgery at Baylor Simmons Transplant Institute in Dallas, Texas. He also completed a general surgery residency at Hackensack UMC–Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, and trained as a doctor of osteopathic medicine at New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, N.Y. Rosenzweig is board certified in surgery and has extensive clinical research experience. He is a member of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons.

The renal and pancreas transplant division, located in Livingston, is one of the leading kidney transplant centers in the country. In 2021, the program performed 348 kidney transplants, making CBMC the largest kidney transplant center in the northeast and one of the largest in the country. In addition, CBMC was the fourth largest living donor kidney transplant program in the United States, performing 131 kidney transplants from living donors.