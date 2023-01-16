Imagine welcomes new facilitators for Newark location

NEWARK, NJ — Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark program manager, and Ashley S. Allen, Newark training and education manager, trained a new team of facilitators to join Imagine’s rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. The new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America headquarters in Newark. During the training, the new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills.

To join the Imagine community as a volunteer facilitator at either its Newark or Mountainside locations, visit imaginenj.org to sign up for an upcoming tour — a good place to start.

Imagine is a nonprofit organization that offers free, year-round grief support groups for children ages 3-18 and young adults 19-30 who are coping with a loss due to death. Concurrently, support groups are available for the parents and guardians of the children in the groups, and are offered in English and Spanish. Imagine also offers grief and loss education and training to the community. For more information, contact Imagine at 908-264-3100 or [email protected]