Jewish Family Service to host free Parent Academy

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ is offering a free parenting series, The Parent Academy, for parents of children of varying ages, throughout the 2022-2023 school year. December’s Parent Academy — “Sibling Rivalry: The More the Merrier?!” — will be tailored to parents of toddlers through adolescents and will be taking place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at The Twisted Tulip, 277 Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston.

Topics of interest to be discussed include: sibling competition for parental attention; feelings of envy, and verbal or physical fighting; tools for managing sibling rivalry; cooperation rather than competition; paying attention to when conflicts arise; and modeling positive attention-seeking behaviors. The workshop will be facilitated by licensed clinical social worker Andrea Olitzky.

For more information and to register, visit jfsmetrowest.org/parentacademy.