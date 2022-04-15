JFS delivers Passover packages to seniors in Essex County

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ’s volunteer services delivered Passover meals and packages to homebound older adults and Holocaust survivors in Essex and Morris counties. Working with a team of 17 volunteers, the meals and packages were delivered in time for the holiday.

In all, 141 packages were donated by Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, filled with nonperishables for Passover, including matzo, grape juice, macaroons, matzo ball soup mix and tuna fish. JFS MetroWest also included masks and hand sanitizer.

For more information, call 973-765-9050 or visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.

Photos Courtesy of Stacey Merkin