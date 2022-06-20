Loftus named SVP, chief medical and quality officer at Cooperman Barnabas

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Dr. Michael L. Loftus has been appointed senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer for Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. An experienced health care executive with expertise in designing and executing wide-ranging clinical programs, Loftus is responsible for ensuring the effective, safe and efficient delivery of quality medical care at CBMC.

“We welcome Dr. Loftus to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center,” CBMC President and CEO Richard Davis said. “We look to him for his deep expertise in building and managing clinical teams to actively support the organized medical staff and foster a close relationship between and among physicians, management and clinical staff.”

Loftus replaces Dr. Gregory J. Rokosz, who has been promoted to senior vice president of clinical affairs, research and academics, as well as chief academic officer of RWJBarnabas Health.

“We thank Dr. Rokosz for his 21 years of outstanding leadership as chief medical officer along with the numerous other integral positions he has held throughout his tenure,” Davis said.

Since March 2020, Loftus has served as the senior vice president and chief medical officer at Jersey City Medical Center. Throughout his tenure at JCMC, Loftus was responsible for physician engagement and alignment while providing clinical oversight and administrative direction for strategic, operational and quality/safety objectives. Loftus was the organization’s clinical lead throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and served as medical director for multiple vaccination clinics.

Prior to joining JCMC, Loftus served as the associate chief quality officer and chief patient safety officer at the Weill Cornell and Lower Manhattan campuses of NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital. In that role, he led and supported numerous quality improvement initiatives and served as a strong advocate for transparency and just culture.

Throughout his career, Loftus has received numerous awards and accolades, including multiple recognitions for teaching excellence and a Rising Star award from Becker’s Hospital Review for the Top 50 Nationwide Healthcare Leaders Under 40. Loftus is a past president of the New York Roentgen Society and a counselor at the American College of Radiology. He is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.