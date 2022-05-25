Mount Saint Mary Academy Euro Challenge captures win

WATCHUNG, NJ — Kathleen Brennan, math department chairperson at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, announced that the Mount’s Euro Challenge team edged out four other finalists in competition on May 19. Their topic was gender inequality in Germany.

The sophomore presenters were Zoe Daly of Piscataway, Victoria Fekete of Livingston, Lillian Del Rossi of Union, Charlotte Jotz of Scotch Plains and Akshaya Karanam of Woodbridge. The researchers were sophomores Katie Ferris of Westfield and Gwen Oakley of Maplewood.

“The organizers said it was the best presentation they had seen in the 17 years of the competition,” Brennan said. “They were so confident and poised in the face of some really tough questioning.”

Megan Luppino of Westfield, a 2012 graduate of Mount Saint Mary Academy, who is the co-chairperson of the associate board of directors for W!SE, one of the organizations that runs the competition, said, “I am so proud of this year’s Mount Euro Challenge participants. Congratulations to the students and Ms. Brennan on the big win! As a former Euro Challenge team member, I know how much time and effort the team put into their research and presentation prep this year. I love seeing the Mount’s Euro Challenge teams rise to the occasion year after year.”