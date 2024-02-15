Newark Academy student-athletes sign with colleges

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Two South Orange natives and student-athletes at Newark Academy – an independent school for grades 6-12 in Livingston – have committed to playing their respective sports at the NCAA Division I level in college.

Dagny Slomack committed to playing basketball at Central Connecticut State University for basketball, while Victoria Pevzner will fence at the University of Notre Dame.

Newark Academy celebrated their achievements during a Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Family, friends, teachers and coaches were in attendance to support the student-athletes.

Slomack’s Division I commit comes on the heels of reaching her 1,000th career point with the Minutemen, despite having her freshman season shortened to just four games due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

Slomack, a captain, also helped lead the team to a conference title and prep tournament championship during the 2023 season.

Slomack also helped the team reach the Essex County Tournament semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 10, hosted by West Orange High School. Slomack scored a game-high 22 points, but fourth-seeded Newark Academy lost to top-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 86-43.

“(Playing Division I basketball) means a lot to me. I’ve been playing for a long time and it’s been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember,” Slomack said. “I’ve had a great time at NA, but I’m excited for next year.”

On the fencing strip, Pevzner has impressed in foil, winning a bronze medal in the U20 Individual at the 2023 World Cup, a bronze in the U20 Individual at the 2023 Pan American Championships and a gold medal in the 2023 Summer Nationals.

“It’s an amazing program and I’m so excited to be able to get that student-athlete experience at the next level and be part of such a strong program,” said Pevzner of Notre Dame.

Photo Courtesy of Nina Sirey/Newark Academy