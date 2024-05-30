Newark Academy volleyball player Reina Hassell signs with Amherst College

Newark Academy volleyball player Reina Hassell, a South Orange resident, announces her commitment to Amherst College (Mass.) during a Signing Day ceremony at the school in Livingston.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Reina Hassell, a senior at Newark Academy, an independent school for grades 6-12 in Livingston, has committed to playing volleyball at NCAA Division III Amherst College (Mass.) next year. 

Newark Academy celebrated her achievements during a spring Signing Day ceremony on Tuesday, May 21. Family, friends, teachers and coaches were in attendance to support.

“Continuing my volleyball career at Amherst means a lot to me,” Hassell said. “I’m very excited to see where I can take my potential. I still have a lot of growing to do and I think I can really be great in college. That’s what I hope for.”

Hassell helped lead the volleyball team to a state championship during the 2021 season and led the team this season in blocks with 48. 

Hassell is among 16 student-athletes in Newark Academy’s Class of 2024 who have committed to playing their respective sports at the collegiate level.

