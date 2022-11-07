Rachel Coalition hosts annual community education luncheon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, hosted its annual community education luncheon — previously known as the Women to Women Luncheon — on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Temple Beth Ahm Yisrael in Springfield.

The event featured Katrina Brownlee who was abused, shot 10 times and left for dead. She took matters into her own hands and joined the New York Police Department to change the system that she says let her down. “I wanted to be a good cop,” she said.

Proceeds from the luncheon help to support Rachel Coalition, whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by domestic violence by providing a comprehensive and coordinated response to domestic violence in the community.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Coalition

The caption for the group photo is: Rachel Coalition members and supporters at the event are, back row, from left, Sheri Wolfson, of New York City; Sandra Rosenbaum, of Short Hills; Lois Kaish, of Springfield; Robin Polson, of Maplewood; Ronnie Senior, of West Orange; Debbie Stein, of Denville; Carol Nelson, of Montville; Lisa Lindauer, of Livingston; and Terri Friedman, of Livingston; and front row, from left, Pamela Fishman, of Short Hills; Diane K. Squadron; Katrina Brownlee; Thelma Florin; Andrea G. Bier, of West Orange; and Lynn Gruber, of Short Hills.