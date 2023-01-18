Rachel Coalition to hold book club meeting Feb. 8

LIVINGSTON, NJ — JFS and Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence division of JFS, will host its next book club discussion virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. Many popular books raise issues connected to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating abuse and stalking; the book club’s goal is to engage community members in Rachel Coalition’s work, while providing education on domestic violence and other related topics.

This month’s book is “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel,” by Bonnie Garmus. February’s book club will be facilitated by Laura Zinn Fromm, a journalist, editor, writing coach and the author of “Sweet Survival: Tales of Cooking & Coping.”

For more information and to register, visit jfsmetrowest.org/bookclub. For specific questions regarding the book club, contact Kimberly Clerie at [email protected] or 973-637-1724.