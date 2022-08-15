SMR Family Campout needs a steering committee

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — South Mountain Reservation Family Campout Program co-coordinators Dennis Percher and Lori LaBorde are seeking an immediate steering committee in order to host the annual event this year. Ideal committee members would be past attendees who would help orchestrate this fun-filled weekend set for Oct. 1 and 2, with a rain date of Oct. 8 and 9.

The committee would be responsible for the following: scheduling programming that is consistent with the family campout mission; marketing the event through social media and/or flyers; coordinating family volunteer slots on an online platform; managing outreach to registered families; being available during the event to help with set up, announcements, cleanup and anything else that may be needed; and managing the program budget.

Those interested in joining the steering committee should email info@somocon.org.