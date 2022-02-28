West Essex YMCA launches annual support campaign

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The West Essex YMCA recently launched its annual fundraising campaign to help ensure that everyone in the local community has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“Throughout our communities, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Richard K. Gorab, president and CEO of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, which includes the West Essex Y. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors — all to create a better us.”

This past year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for the West Essex Y to: provide free safety around water instruction to 48 children; provide financial assistance to one in nine children in summer camp, one in four children in child care and one in 20 children in school-age child care programs; and provide more than 82 memberships to individuals or families in need.

This year, the West Essex Y hopes to raise $170,000 so more families can participate in programs like Y child care, summer camp, and swim lessons, regardless of their ability to pay.

“The YMCA provides a place where everyone in the community, regardless of their ability, age, background, ethnicity and race, faith, gender identity or sexual orientation, can stay active and healthy, learn a new skill, or just socialize with neighbors,” said Cheryl Tuturice, district executive director at the West Essex Y. “We count on the generosity of people in the community to provide free programs and financial assistance to those who need it most.”

For more information about and to donate to the West Essex Y, visit givebutter.com/WEY.