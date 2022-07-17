West Essex YMCA Welcomes New Board Members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The West Essex YMCA recently welcomed three new members to its board of managers: Kathy Boffa, of Livingston; Shantel Ricks, of Mt. Arlington; and Tezeta “Tez” Roro, of West Orange. The manager board works in close partnership with the Y’s leadership team to ensure that facilities and programs match the Y’s mission and remain accessible to all in the community.

“The West Essex Y is excited to welcome these three professionals to our board. Their career experience and service will help us better serve our members and families, and strengthen our local communities,” Executive Director Cheryl Tuturice said.

Boffa is a human resources professional who has worked in multiple sectors and services throughout her career, including in the nonprofit, global and health care industries. Currently, she works for the township of Livingston as the human resources director. Boffa lives with her husband, Ed, and her three children, James, Nicholas and Anna. She has volunteered all through the years while her children were in the Livingston education system. She is an active member of her Greek Orthodox Church in Roseland, serving on several ministry boards.

“I am excited to join the West Essex Y board of managers. The Y has been part of my family’s life since my kids were in elementary school,” she said. “I value the organization and I am ready to serve on the board, build relationships and continue the positive mission it offers our community.”

Ricks serves as branch manager and financial services officer for Columbia Bank of West Orange. Prior to that, she worked in multiple retail division positions, including opening the new branch location as assistant manager for Columbia Bank in Livingston back in December of 2018. She is also a member of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of West Orange. Ricks lives with her husband, Johnnie, and her two children, Jaeden and Sarayne.

“I look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals in our communities and partnering with change makers to bring about further inclusivity through diversity, equity and inclusion,” Ricks said.

Roro is a local real estate professional with Keller Williams, who entered the profession 12 years ago, after previously working in the corporate world. She serves as chairperson of the Young Professional Network for New Jersey Realtors and is a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors and Consumer Communications Committee at the National Association of Realtors. She is also a board member of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, serves on the West Orange Council of PTAs, and is an adviser for the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association. She and her husband, Mike, have two boys, ages 6 and 10.

“I am looking forward to supporting the vision and … work for the diversity, equity and inclusion committee at the branch, and partnerships in the community, as well as the overall mission of the Y,” she said.