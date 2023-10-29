Maplewood Foundation announces grant recipients

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood Foundation, a philanthropic community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood residents, has announced its inaugural grant recipients.

Seven non-profit organizations serving local residents will receive grants totaling $50,000 to develop new programs or expand their services, according to a press release from the Foundation.

The Foundation, launched in January, also announced it has raised $1,020,000 in donations. It set a first-year goal of raising $1.1 million, with the intention of annually awarding up to $45,000 in Program grants and $5,000 in Seed grants.

“The people of Maplewood, New Jersey, stepped up and answered our call to make a sustainable investment in transforming the lives of all our residents,” said Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation Board of Trustees. “We are thrilled to be able to deliver on our promise of giving $50,000 in grants in our first year and now ask our generous neighbors to help us get across the $1.1 million finish line before the end of 2023.”

The Maplewood Foundation 2023-2024 grant recipients are:

• Beloved Bath received a Program Grant for $5,000;

• Family Connections received a Program Grant for $10,000;

• Maplewood Village Alliance received a Program Grant for $10,000;

• South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race received a Program Grant for $7,000;

• South Mountain YMCA received a Program Grant for $5,000;

• South Orange Rescue Squad received a Program Grant for $8,000;

• Together We Bloom received a Seed Grant for $5,000.

The Foundation received 15 applications from local non-profit organizations for its first grant cycle. The requests included 13 Program Grants and two Seed Grants for initiatives ranging from education and recreation to cultural awareness and racial equity.

The Foundation will recognize the grant recipients and share more details about their innovative programs at a special celebration on Saturday, Dec. 2, at The Woodland in Maplewood. The celebration will include dinner, drinks, a live comedy show and dancing. Tickets for “Celebrate Maplewood: An Evening to Honor Our 2023 Grantees & Founding Donors” are available for purchase online.

Donations to The Maplewood Foundation are invested into a fund for a longer-term and wider impact within the community. The Foundation gives approximately 5% of its holdings each year as Program and Seed grants through an annual grant cycle.

The Foundation’s areas of grantmaking focus include: diversity, equity and inclusion; environmental and climate-related initiatives; programs for individuals with special needs; promotion of the arts; enhancement of public education; youth recreation; educational scholarships; support for senior citizens; and, emergency relief for residents.

To make a donation to The Maplewood Foundation, visit themaplewoodfoundation.org/donate. To learn more about event sponsorships, please contact themaplewoodfoundation@gmail.com.