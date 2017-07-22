Classic Card expansion in SOMA

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The successful South Orange Classic Card program is expanding into Maplewood, thanks to the SOMA Two Towns for All Ages initiative. This free card for residents ages 65 and older offers discounts at local restaurants and businesses. Participating businesses will decide on a discount or other special offer for card holders, which will be offered when a customer presents the card.

With more than 4,500 residents in Maplewood and South Orange over the age of 65, seniors represent a powerful economic group; older, local residents are loyal customers, want to be out in their community and are more likely spend money locally. Local seniors want to shop and use the services offered in our towns. That is why they have remained, returned or relocated here.

With the expansion, seniors can shop and take advantage of the discounts offered by businesses in both towns.

South Orange residents who do not yet have a card can sign up for the program at the South Orange Village Clerk’s office, 76 South Orange Ave., third floor. Existing card holders do not need to do anything. Since the program is new to Maplewood, some group signups will be held: on Monday, July 31, from noon to 1 p.m. at DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood; on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. in a small conference room in Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St.; and on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Maplewood Community Pool, 187 Boyden Ave.

Concurrently with the promotion and signups for the Classic Card, SOMA Two Towns for All Ages will be letting seniors know about transportation options within the towns. Both South Orange and Maplewood offer free senior bus services within the towns during the day, and all residents can take advantage of the commuter jitneys which operate mornings and evenings for $2 each way.

In addition to the more than 60 South Orange businesses who have participated in the program for more than a year, 21 Maplewood businesses have signed up to-date. Businesses of either town interested in signing up should contact Cathy Rowe at Crowe@twp.maplewood.nj.us or 973-762-8120, ext. 4005.