HNA to host candidates forum

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Hilton Neighborhood Association will hold a Maplewood Township Committee candidates forum on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in DeHart Community Center, 120 Burnett Ave. in Maplewood. The three candidates running for the two open seats are Mayor Vic DeLuca, Dean Dafis and Mike Summersgill. The candidates will respond to questions they have received prior to the meeting. A question-and-answer session will follow. Bring your questions and concerns.

This meeting if free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For further information, contact cabms@aol.com or 973-761-4672.

