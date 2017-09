SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Elks Treasurer Ron Housley recently presented a check for $500 to Kate Cahill and Ellen Wiese, pictured, co-managers of the Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry in South Orange; proceeds came from the Beer Garden at Maplewoodstock, plus a generous donation from the Elks.

In addition, the Elks also made a $500 donation to the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Maplewood.