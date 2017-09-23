MGC presents presents ‘The New Shade Garden’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — On Monday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., the Maplewood Garden Club hosts award-winning author and photographer Ken Druse, who will discuss “The New Shade Garden: Creating a Lush Oasis in the Age of Climate Change.”

Druse will explain new ways of looking at all aspects of the gardening process due to the world’s changing climate and will detail topics such as designing your garden, choosing and planting trees, soil conservation, critter issues, and discovering the best array of flowers and foliage — all within the parameters of a warming planet, shrinking resources and new weather patterns. Druse knows that the best defense is to create a verdant retreat. As he says, “The garden of the future will be in the shade.”