TSTI collects 107 turkeys for Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, held its 21st annual Thanksgiving turkey drive on Sunday, Nov. 19; members collected 107 frozen turkeys for the Interfaith Food Pantry of the Oranges as well as holiday groceries, pantry staples and winter coats for adults and children.

TSTI is one of four area houses of worship that support the pantry on an ongoing basis, providing pantry staples and help with food distribution to clients. Everything was distributed at the IFPO on Nov. 22 to 575 residents of Orange and East Orange who rely on the IFPO due to food insecurity. TSTI members of all ages work at the food pantry several times each month and also cook meals for the soup kitchen there.