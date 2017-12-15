Blood drive in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The township will hold a community blood drive on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St. To make an appointment, visit www.communitybloodservices.org or just walk in!

In order to be a blood donor, you must weight at least 110 pounds, eat a meal before donation and bring ID. Complimentary cholesterol screenings and flu shots are available to all donors.

This blood drive is sponsored by Maplewood Memorial Library, Maplewood Health Department, Maplewood Police Department and Legal Services New Jersey. Blood donation services are provided by Community Blood Services.