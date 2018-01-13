A Q&A on the ABCs of kindergarten

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Parenting Center & the Elementary PTAs will hold a question-and-answer session about kindergarten in the South Orange and Maplewood community on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Seth Boyden Elementary School, 274 Boyden Ave. in Maplewood. A special “parent to parent” meeting to introduce families to Seth Boyden Demonstration School will immediately follow the session.

