Local high schoolers can leap into science at SHU

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The science lessons high school students have been learning through textbooks and tablets are about to come alive in a hands-on experience at Seton Hall University.

The university is once again looking for science-loving high school students for its Giant Leap Summer Science Workshops. Now in its fourth year, the program is designed for students ages 14 through 18 to learn about science through fun and educational week-long workshops that will prepare them for advanced science research. Working in small groups of two or three, students will take on different projects working closely with Seton Hall faculty, graduate students and other researchers.

Each workshop will focus on one of six areas: astronomy, mechanics, electronics, robotics, and — new this year — forensics and urban farming. Workshops will run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for astronomy, which requires students to stay on campus overnight. The module on astronomy will run from July 9 through 13; on electronics from July 16 through 20; on mechanics from July 23 through 27; on robotics from July 30 through Aug. 3; on urban farming from Aug. 6 through 10; and on forensics from Aug. 13 through 17.

All workshops take place on Seton Hall University’s campus, 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange. The registration deadline for the workshops is June 30. Students who register and pay in full by June 15 will receive a 20 percent discount. Ready to take the leap? For more information and to register, visit www.shu.edu/summer/giant-leap.cfm.