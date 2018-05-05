SHU director of Catholic Studies heads to Rome with Fulbright

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Ines Angeli Murzaku, professor of church history and director of the Catholic Studies program at Seton Hall University, has been selected by the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board for a Fulbright award to Universita degli Studi Roma Tre in Rome.

“I am honored to welcome you into the Fulbright family,” Jeffrey L. Bleich, chairman of the Fulbright Board, wrote in a letter to Murzaku. “Your selection for a Fulbright award is an achievement for which you can be justly proud. We hope that your Fulbright experience will be deeply rewarding professionally and personally, and that you will share the knowledge and experience you gain with many others throughout your life.”

Fulbright Specialist awards are funded by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Universita degli Studi Roma Tre is a top ranking public university in Italy offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees, postgraduate and advanced degrees, and several Ph.D. programs. Murzaku will deliver specialized seminars and lectures focusing on the role of religion in contemporary society, and the role of minority religions including Byzantine-Catholics or Greek-Catholics of Southern Italy and their chances for preservation and survival in Italy. Her work will benefit students and faculty and foster bridges of cooperation between Seton Hall University and Universita degli Studi Roma Tre.