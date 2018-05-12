NJT names new CFO, treasurer

NEWARK, NJ — The NJ Transit Board of Directors recently appointed William Viqueira as the agency’s new chief financial officer and treasurer, and Jacqueline Stamford as the deputy treasurer.

“During Bill’s two decades in corporate finance, he has worked as an investment banker, CFO, business owner, and head of mergers and acquisitions,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in a press release. “With his experience and commitment to public service, Bill will be a great addition to the leadership of the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system. Jacqueline, meanwhile, is a consummate professional who has spent two decades managing cash and banking activities for NJ Transit. I look forward to working closely with Bill and Jackie to develop and improve our customer-focused business processes.”

Viqueira has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, including 10 years as an investment banker with Merrill Lynch and seven years with Lucent Technologies, where he served as treasurer and head of mergers and acquisitions. Viqueira previously held the position of CFO at both venture-backed and NYSE-listed companies, and was senior vice president for finance and development at Monster Worldwide. In addition, he owned and established his own franchise restaurant.

Viqueira, who holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from Johns Hopkins University, has served on numerous advisory boards and public committees. A second-generation Cuban-American, Viqueira grew up in Union City; he currently resides in Maplewood.

Stamford is a certified treasury professional with 25 years of experience in treasury, cash management, investment management, banking and budgeting. She began her career at NJ Transit in 1995 as a senior financial analyst working her way up to manager of investments and analysis, director of treasury operations and investment analysis and acting senior director of corporate cash management. Stamford, who also has experience in the banking industry, has actively managed NJ Transit’s cash and banking activities for 22 years. Most recently, she has worked with internal and external partners to manage the agency’s cash flow and collaborate with financial partners to identify efficiencies and savings while ensuring the financial assets of NJ Transit are safeguarded.

Stamford is a graduate of Rutgers Graduate School of Management where she received a master’s of business administration with a concentration in finance; she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hofstra University.

NJ Transit’s current interim chief financial officer and treasurer, Michael Lihvarcik, is retiring at the end of May.